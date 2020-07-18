EarthTalk: Why are environmental advocates down on the Forest Stewardship Council, given its mission to elimination of unsustainable forestry?

Another criticism of FSC is that its “Seal of Approval” labeling system is confusing and may lead some consumers to a false sense of “doing the right thing.” To wit, many reams of printer paper these days bear one or another FSC seal, but whether you choose “FSC 100%,” “FSC Recycled” or “FSC Mix” has a huge bearing on how green the choice is. (“FSC Mix” products likely contain wood products that are not from FSC-certified forests.)

Another issue is FSC’s decision to continue logging in Australia last year following widespread wildfires there that wiped out 18 million acres of forest. FSC ignored pleas to halt logging until ecosystems there could recalibrate; critics claim that decision shows FSC is more about making money for logging operations than it is about saving the world’s forests.

Regardless, bolstering FSC — and holding its feet to the fire — is the best path forward for those concerned about unsustainable logging and the decimation of the world’s forests. While the group has no doubt had its problems keeping up with the popularity of its certification system, it is still working hard to achieve its overall goal of meeting our current needs for forest products without compromising the health of the world's forests for future generations.

Given national governments’ lack of willingness or enforcement power to police timber extraction within their own borders, it’s up to FSC — and consumers dependent on their “FSC Seal of Approval” — to fight unsustainable logging practices.

