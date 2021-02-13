EarthTalk: What’s the latest on efforts to reintroduce Grizzly bears back to the Lower 48?

All of these populations are seeing positive growth trends in recent years due to restoration efforts by environmental groups, indigenous activists and wildlife biologists. But it’s an uphill battle managing existing protected habitat for ideal grizzly conditions while keeping livestock ranchers around the periphery of Yellowstone from unloading their rifles at their first sight of a grizzly’s signature hump.

And like many other animal species, grizzlies now face a new threat: climate change. Their populations have been migrating farther north, and have been encountering another competitor: polar bears, which have had viable offspring in areas where the two species have population overlap. Unfortunately, the rapid changes that are accompanying climate change will be difficult to overcome for even a grizzly bear.

“There are only a couple grizzly bear populations that are viable in the United States," says Wendy Keefover from the Humane Society of the United States: “There are just these tiny islands of grizzly bear populations left. They need far more protection, not less.”

Active work in restoration continues to be extremely important to American ecosystems for these cornerstone populations. To help with grizzly bear restoration, visit the website of the Friends of the North Cascades Grizzly Bear and add your name to their list of “Friends of the Grizzly” to receive updates on the campaign that has been pushing for more federal efforts to protect the iconic bears.

