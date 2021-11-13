Dear EarthTalk: What is the “Climate Pledge” that Seattle’s new hockey arena is named after all about?

-- E. Howard, Washington, DC

When Seattle’s new sports and concert arena opened its doors to the public in October 2021, many were left scratching heads as to what the heck the building’s name was about. It turns out that hometown e-commerce juggernaut Amazon bought the naming rights and decided to use the opportunity to raise awareness for the Climate Pledge. The Climate Pledge calls on companies to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040, a decade earlier than called for under the terms of the Paris climate accord. Amazon co-founded the Climate Pledge with organizer Global Optimism in 2019, and immediately became the first signatory. Cut to the present and 200 other companies — including Procter & Gamble, Hewlett Packard, Visa and PepsiCo — have since signed on.