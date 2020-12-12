EarthTalk: What is cheatgrass and when did it become such a big problem out west?

Native plants in the Great Basin have not evolved to handle such frequent burns — every five to seven years on average lately. As such, each cheatgrass-fueled brush fire creates more open space for more of the weed to quickly colonize. And by moving into open territory before native plants have a chance to set seed, cheatgrass ensures its dominance over the desert ecosystems it inhabits.

The ascendancy of cheatgrass is also a big problem for native wildlife as well as plants. The Greater sage grouse, Mule deer and Pygmy rabbit are just a few of the iconic desert species dependent on healthy sagebrush plants for their own survival. If sagebrush steppe landscapes go the way of the dodo thanks to cheatgrass, so will these species and dozens of others which contribute to making the American desert such a special place.

That said, there is little we can actually do to effectively stop cheatgrass’ spread — it has already taken over some 50 to 70 million acres of desert across the American West. Herbicides applied widely have been effective at removing grown cheatgrass plants, but these synthetic chemicals do nothing against the seeds already rooted in the soil — meaning the plant will sprout anew the next spring regardless.

Employing all-natural soil microbes to inhibit the growth of cheatgrass’ root system below the surface shows promise as a potential solution. But it could be years before we know whether it’s feasible to use on such an epic scale given how much cheatgrass has already spread across the sagebrush steppe.

