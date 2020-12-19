Dear EarthTalk: What if anything are environmental groups doing to increase the diversity of their own staffs and boards?

-- Jake S., Queens, NY

This issue was in the news recently when 13 current and former staffers from the National Audubon Society, a leading environmental nonprofit, spoke out against the organization’s management for maintaining “a culture of retaliation, fear and antagonism toward women and people of color.” One employee who quit voiced his perceptions of an uncomfortable reaction in the mainly white and male executive board when issues surrounding the lack of women and people of color came up.

David Yarnold, President and CEO of Audubon, has rebutted the claims and has brushed off any responsibility for the actions and behaviors that people have attributed to him around issues of diversity.