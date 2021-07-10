EarthTalk: What are the best choices out there nowadays in terms of up-front cost and fuel efficiency?

Tesla is far from the only EV game in town. Audi, BMW, Ford, Jaguar, Mini Cooper, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Volvo, Kia, Hyundai and Chevrolet all have horses in the race. If range is your thing and you don’t want a Tesla, try Ford’s Mustang Mach-E California Route 1, a two-seater that can go 305 miles on a charge, and signals the classic American car company’s newly announced commitment to a future full of EV drivetrains. Other good choices with range in mind are Chevrolet’s Bolt EV, which tops out at 259 miles per charge, and Hyundai’s Kona Electric at 258 miles per charge.

If saving money up-front is your primary concern, the best deals going in EVs include the Mini Cooper Electric Hardtop 2 Door, Nissan’s Leaf, Hyundai’s Ioniq and Chevy’s Bolt EV — each going for a suggested retail price of around $30k. The downside to several of these cheaper EVs is shorter range — the Mini Cooper can only make it 110 miles before it needs a recharge. But if you use it for short to medium length daily commute, especially to a place where it can recharge all day, then the money saved up front can go straight into the piggy bank. Another factor to keep in mind is that Americans who purchase a new EV or PHEV can still get a tax credit for up to $7,500 from Uncle Sam depending on the automaker and the number of EVs they’ve sold to date.