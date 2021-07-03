Dear EarthTalk: What are "dark sky havens" and are there any near me?

-- D. Morris, Troy, MI

A bright moon hangs over the clear, terrestrial night sky permeated by winking stars, illuminating the town below with various hues of blue. While some can only fantasize of these beautiful night settings, these nighttime skies do in fact exist — in what is commonly known as “dark sky havens.”

In considering the necessity of these dark sky havens, we must first examine why most night skies are not all like this in the first place. In most populated, industrialized areas, artificial light from sources ranging from streetlights to factories to commercial properties cause intensive light pollution — casting a dusky yellow stain over the sky’s natural glow. This excessive artificial light cannot only harm wildlife and the earth’s atmosphere, but also people.

For example, blue LED light can disrupt sleep rhythm and increase risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer, according to the American Medical Association. Thus, many environmental advocates have pushed for state-level legislation on limiting artificial light, particularly in places like Colorado.