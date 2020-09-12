EarthTalk: Trump doesn't seem to be doing much about preserving it let alone healing it?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear EarthTalk: I'm wondering what President Trump's perspective is on our environment? He doesn't seem to be doing much about preserving it let alone healing it?

-- Sheila Kaye, via e-mail

From the get-go, Donald Trump has been no friend to the environment, and he has used the highest office in the land to gut environmental protections and conservation initiatives — and open up natural resources to the highest bidders — at every opportunity. That the public hasn’t heard much about this is most likely due to the fact that Trump has given the media so much else to worry about, leaving environmental coverage more of an afterthought in the constantly evolving “breaking news” cycle.

Even before he took office in 2016, Trump had declared global warming a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese to hurt our economy, and vowed to overturn Obama’s win to curb U.S. emissions, the Clean Power Plan. Trump also threatened to pull the U.S. out of the landmark (but voluntary) Paris climate accord. When he became president, he made good on those promises, horrific as that may have been to environmentalists who had worked a lifetime to achieve the goals thrown asunder.