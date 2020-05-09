Earthtalk: The environmental bright side of the coronavirus?

For those who would like to see this reduced output continue even after we are over the hump with this outbreak, don’t count on it. We’re all used to the conveniences and creature comforts that a buzzing economic system brings us, and fat chance if the Chinese, Europeans or Americans are going to voluntarily return to a more ascetic lifestyle once the coronavirus eases its chokehold.

To wit, the Chinese government is already hyping a stimulus package designed to make up for the months of lost economic opportunity for businesses there. And we aren’t far behind with President Trump promising a payroll tax cut, an infrastructure push, paid sick leave for hourly employees and the potential delay of estimated tax payments as ways to stimulate the economy in the wake of the pandemic.

As for whether there’s an environmental “cause” of the pandemic, we don’t think so — except in as much as it probably came to us from wildlife. But according to the World Health Organization, environmental factors that lead to human congregation — such as sunny weather — could theoretically increase the rate of spread. On the other hand, studies suggest that warmer temperatures reduce the spreading of respiratory infections, due to their effects on the dynamics of cough droplet flight.

But all in all, the research shows that environmental conditions do little to affect the transmission rates of viruses such as coronavirus.

