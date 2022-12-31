 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EARTHTALK

EarthTalk: Is there proof that recent advances in air quality monitoring has reduced air pollution?

Air

Researchers have found that the more people are exposed to air quality monitoring data, the more they will do to reduce air pollution.

 Pexels.com via EarthTalk

Dear EarthTalk: Is there any proof that recent advances in air quality monitoring and the widespread sharing of the results have materially reduced air pollution?

-- Mitch B., New Haven, CT

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills upwards of seven million people annually around the world. Asthma, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and stroke are the most common afflictions associated with acute exposure.

Aside from human health risks, air pollution discolors the hues of the sky, creates acid rain and destroys ecosystems. The United Nations has included the improving of air quality in its Sustainable Development Goals, pushing policymakers in a growing number of cities around the world to take proactive steps to protect our shared “wild blue yonder.”

But while public policy is an important tool in reducing air pollution, it has its limitations. For example, informed by traditional, static monitoring stations, most policies targeting cleaner skies have focused on outdoor spaces only, neglecting indoor areas where people congregate. However, in recent years advances in sensor technology have facilitated lower cost, mobile monitoring of air quality in outdoor and indoor environments. Nowadays we even have technologies that can track air pollution exposure of an individual using sensors that can be worn. This personalization of air quality data may encourage the design and synthesis of individual plans to reduce exposure, in turn keeping all of us healthier.

Air quality data that is accessible, shared in real time and amenable to public interpretation is an effective strategy for motivating individual behavior change and the development of actions that reduce air pollution. Research from the University of Queensland has shown that the sharing of real time data on air pollution has led to a reduction in fine particulate levels and associated mortalities.

The air children breathe may have an impact on their upbringing.A study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health shows certain low-income populations are being exposed to higher levels of dangerous fine particulate air pollution than other groups.Victoria Petro-Eschler, a mother of three, lives in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her family is all too aware of how the air they breathe affects their daily lives."We never have just a quick little 48-hour head cold. We have a cough that starts, and we try to like Dimetapp it out, you know, and then it always settles into their lungs," Petro-Eschler said. "You can't avoid it here. It is part of everything. It determines if my kids get to play inside or outside on certain days. You know, my kids go from one highway that they're in the shadow of for school and another highway that they're in the shadow of at home."The air quality also determines how often the children are able to attend school."My kids have been late for days out of the past two weeks because we have been dealing with chronic coughs and upper respiratory," Petro-Eschler said.They live on the west side of Salt Lake City, a community with a median annual income of $49,000. An airport, an interstate interchange, a quarry and multiple refineries are their neighbors.SEE MORE: Study: Global Pollution Kills 9 Million People A YearRichard Holman was one of the founding members of the Westside Coalition, an organization that made enough noise about the problem that they gained the attention of the Environmental Protection Agency. While each individual company meets EPA standards, it's the combination that affects nearby residents."And it's not difficult to prove what's happening on the west side. These people are compromised," Holman said.A University of Utah study of 174 Salt Lake City County public schools showed schools with predominantly minority students were exposed to worse air quality. A separate study showed there were more school absences when the air quality was poor.Harvard professor Francesca Dominici was part of a study that looked at air quality throughout the United States. The study showed that air quality is not just a problem in Salt Lake City."The most polluted area is the one that there is a lower socioeconomic status where they have multiple environmental stressors," Dominici said.Environmental stressors forced Holman to eventually move, out of fear for his health. Those same stressors ignited Petro-Eschler to run for city council."To fix environmental issues is going to be slow and tedious. To fix the equity issues, the racial, the ethnic, the gender disparities, it's going to be slow and tedious," Dominici added.The EPA is evaluating environmental stressors for the next six months.Petro-Eschler worries a fix won't come soon enough."My doctor, when I told her this last time, when I went to get the steroids, I looked at her and said, 'Am I killing my kids by living where I live?' And she looked at me [like] ... she doesn't want to tell me that."

In 2008, the U.S. embassy in Beijing began to publish hourly air quality reports on social media. These reports did wonders for air pollution awareness in China, prompting citizen action. Today, U.S. embassies share live air quality readings in OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries, of which there are 38. A study that compared pollution levels before and after U.S. embassies started sharing live air quality updates found that fine particulate levels declined annually by as much as four micrograms per cubic meter in each of the 38 countries.

The more people are informed on an issue, the less abstract it becomes. Crucial information is often trapped in elite circles of academia with no outlet to the person on the street. Providing the public with credible, real-time, accessible data on environmental issues is a first step toward establishing behaviors and actions that supplement policy efforts in support of a healthier planet. The more each of us knows about the potential harm in the air around us, the better able we are to protect ourselves and the environment at large.

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer and Doug Moss for the 501©3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at https://emagazine.com. To donate, visit https://earthtalk.org. Send questions to: question@earthtalk.org.

