Dear EarthTalk: Is blimp travel really making a comeback? Is it eco-friendly?

-- J. Roe, Islip. NY

The blimp, forever besmirched due to the Hindenburg explosion in 193 — when one of the first commercial blimps caught on fire — never really fulfilled its potential as a commuting vehicle.

Fast forward to the 21st century and companies like Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) are taking steps to reintroduce airships safely. HAV’s Airlander 10, for example, uses inert helium for buoyancy instead of flammable hydrogen (which the industry began doing right after the Hindenburg disaster), thus eliminating the threat of disasters like the Hindenburg. Today’s blimp can be an efficient cargo carrier, and can also seat 100 passengers and travel 200 to 300 miles quickly on hybrid (diesel/electric) power — making blimp travel one of the greenest ways to travel medium-length distances.

Traditional commercial jets are not only much more costly to make but also accelerate global warming and impact local air quality. Commercial aircrafts use large amounts of fossil fuels and emit harmful greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and sulfate or soot particulates.