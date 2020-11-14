EarthTalk: How can it be that climate change — the major planetary issue of our time and a primary issue for Democrats — isn’t even on the agenda for Republicans in the upcoming elections?

That being said, there is reason for hope in the generations of Republican youth joining the table who are dedicated to making climate change a prominent issue for the Republican party. One recent study found that millennials and younger Republicans are more likely than older Republicans to view government efforts to reduce climate change as insufficient (52% versus 31%). Similarly, 78% of younger Republicans (against 53% of older ones) agree that alternative (nonfossil-fuel) energy sources should be a priority, numbers that bring hope to those already working on climate change issues.

The American Conservation Coalition (ACC) is an advocacy group started by Benji Backer and other young Republicans in 2017. Backer said his drive to start this group after his freshman year of college came from his love of nature that was inspired by his family. "They were Audubon members, Nature Conservancy members. But they were conservative, and I grew up not thinking that the environment should be political at all," says Backer.

Another youth-led advocacy group that has emerged is the Young Conservatives for Carbon Dividends (YCCD), which supports carbon taxes to reduce greenhouse gases. Founder Kiera O’Brien grew up in Alaska and says that she and fellow Republicans have seen the impacts of climate change first-hand in the rapidly warming region.

As things worsen globally, many others, despite party affiliations, will likely come to similar realizations. The question is, can each and every one of us band together to make impactful change before it’s too late?

