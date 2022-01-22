 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EARTHTALK

EarthTalk: Has anyone calculated the positive health and/or economic impacts of international efforts to protect the stratospheric ozone layer beginning in the late 1980s?

  • 0
Ozone Hole

This visualization shows the hole in the ozone layer over the South Pole is getting smaller each year thanks to efforts by international negotiators back in the late 1980s.

 Stuart Rankin, FlickrCC via EarthTalk

Dear EarthTalk: Has anyone calculated the positive health and/or economic impacts of international efforts to protect the stratospheric ozone layer beginning in the late 1980s?

-- C. Marin, St. Louis, MO

The 1987 Montreal Protocol, a landmark international agreement calling on the nations of the world to ban the production and distribution of man-made chemicals that deplete the stratospheric ozone layer, has been billed as one of the greatest examples of international cooperation to date. And while everyone party to the Montreal agreement agreed that the substance of the treaty — banning so-called chlorofluorocarbons and related ozone-stripping chemicals — was a big win for the environment and human health, we have had no idea how to quantify just how many lives have been saved or improved as a result.

Until now, that is. Researchers from the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), ICF Consulting, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that the Montreal Protocol and its subsequent amendments will have prevented some 443 million cases of skin cancer and 63 million cases of cataracts in the U.S. alone by the end of the 21st century. They used computer models to plot how much ultraviolet (UV) radiation would have reached the Earth’s surface through holes in the ozone layer without the ban on CFCs and other fluorocarbons, extrapolating from there.

People are also reading…

"We peeled away from disaster," NCAR scientist Julia Lee-Taylor, a co-author of the study, told ScienceDaily. "What is eye-popping is what would have happened by the end of this century if not for the Montreal Protocol.” According to projections from the researchers’ modeling, without the agreement, UV radiation would triple by 2080. “After that, our calculations for the health impacts start to break down because we're getting so far into conditions that have never been seen before."

"It's very encouraging.” she added. "It shows that, given the will, the nations of the world can come together to solve global environmental problems."

Indeed, recent attempts to forge a global carbon drawdown have the potential for perhaps even bigger health impacts for the human race (and others) moving forward. The World Health Organization (WHO) considers global warming the greatest health threat ever facing humanity. This United Nations-backed international body charged with directing and monitoring global public health initiatives expects climate change to cause 250,000 additional deaths per year from a combination of factors including malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea and heat stress. Additionally, global warming will end up tacking some $2-$4 billion per year onto our global health care bill. And sadly, but not surprisingly, lesser developed countries and regions will fare worse given their weaker health infrastructures.

Indeed, the success of the Montreal Protocol and the urgency of the climate crisis provide all the reasons we need to encourage the leaders of the United States and other nations around the world to forge ahead with the strongest possible international climate agreement with binding and meaningful emissions reduction targets. Our future may very well depend upon it.

The process was outrightly dismissed not too long ago, denounced as toilet-to-tap" water. But now, because of climate change and drought, its much more palatable. Waste-water recycling is not new. Sewage water is disinfected with ozone gas or ultraviolet lights and filtered through membranes with microscopic pores to remove solids and contaminants. It's used in Israel and Sinagpore, but only a handful of communities in the United States use it for drinking water. Most recycle the sewage water and pump it back into rivers or lakes, and it's used in some places for irrigation. The group WateReuse projects the number of cities who do use it for drinking water will increase greatly in the next decade. It's really important to be able to use our water supply as wisely as possible, says Jennifer West, Managing Director of WateReuse California. So it is as we look at climate change, and the impacts of climate change, increasing temperatures going up water supply being more impacted these, this is the supply that will always be there, you know, there's going to be conservation and wastewater flows will decrease a little bit. But in general, we're going to have wastewater flows that we can turn into highly purified recycled water and use it for all these purposes. Whats changed? This: a climate change driven mega drought, gripping the western United States for more than two decades with below average rainfall and snow melt. Massive drinking water reservoirs throughout the west emptied. Rivers and streams dried up. Governments are implementing water restrictions. Add on top of the drought higher demand for water because of population booms. It got so bad this summer agencies made drastic cuts to the amount of water communities and businesses would receive. And theyve already said next year could be just as bad. Los Angeles projects it will recycle 100 percent of its wastewater by 2035. Reno, Nevada is planning to pump more than a billion gallons of recycled water a year to an industrial park where Tesla and Google have large employment hubs. And in Virginia, the city of Hampton Roads will recycle 100 percent of its waste-water to fill aquifers and prevent sea level rise issues.The recently approved infrastructure bill includes more than a billion dollars for a massive water-recycling program in Los Angeles. The city will recycle enough waste-water for half a million homes. The new realities of climate change impacts on water sources have helped some people move past the yuck factor. After its been processed, its crystal clean drinking water. 

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer and Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at https://emagazine.com. To donate, visit https://earthtalk.org. Send questions to: question@earthtalk.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)