EarthTalk: Can we maintain our coronavirus emissions reductions?

Dear EarthTalk: Do you suppose the drop in carbon emissions that resulted from transportation and industry slowdowns during the coronavirus pandemic will continue -- or will we just go right back to normal once the threat has been neutralized?

-- Jane Smith, Cranston, RI

No one is happy about the havoc the coronavirus has wreaked, but one bright side has been the reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions that occurred. Global CO2 emissions during April 2020 — while the world was largely locked down — were 17% lower than the same time a year earlier, according to researchers from the UK’s University of Anglia. But emissions are already starting to go back up with the easing of stay-at-home restrictions.

This decrease was an unwitting occurrence and it won’t do much to stave off climate change. Dan Gearino, writing in Climate News, says: “… don't expect this to be the silver lining of the disastrous pandemic. Climate scientists and environmental advocates say any short-term drop in emissions gives a misleading sense of progress. This could do harm if it saps some of the urgency to address climate change at a time when there are many competing demands for public money and attention.”