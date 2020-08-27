Drop-box voting is the election reform the US needs now

This election year is unique. Because of the coronavirus crisis, the majority of voters may well prefer to vote by mail rather than risk their health by waiting in lines at crowded polling places. Mail-in and absentee ballots are not ordinarily a factor in national elections, but this year they could prove decisive. Election rules are governed by state law. And in the seven battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin there are laws that mail-in ballots, even if postmarked prior to Nov. 3, will be ignored if received by the election authorities after that date. Drop-box voting eliminates the uncertainty of timely receipt of mail.

Drop-box voting has already been used with no discernable problems in many states. Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan and Washington, to name just a few, have adopted drop-box voting as a convenient alternative to in-person voting. There is much experience across the country demonstrating their safety and security.

If each polling place had ballots available for distribution to voters, it would reduce the six-step process of mail balloting to two steps. Today, voters may need to request an application for mail balloting, complete and submit the application, wait to receive the ballot, then complete the ballot and mail it with fingers crossed that it will arrive in time.