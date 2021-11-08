COUNTERPOINT: With rising wages and record job openings, do we still have to ask if the minimum wage kills jobs?

The reopening of the economy, coupled with the healthy stimulus in the American Recovery Act, gives us a chance to see how businesses respond to higher wages at the bottom. So far, it looks like they are very willing to pay higher wages, if they are forced to do so. This should make us even more comfortable about raising the minimum wage.

There has been a major national debate about raising the national minimum wage from its current level of $7.25 an hour in recent years. The last increase took effect in 2009. If we adjust for inflation over the last 12 years, the minimum wage has lost almost 30% of its purchasing power. If we wanted to restore the minimum wage just to its 2009 level of purchasing power, we would have to raise it to almost $9.50 an hour.

Even a $9.50 minimum wage would leave it far below its 1968 peak level in terms of purchasing power. If the minimum wage today had the same purchasing power as it did in 1968, it would be $12 an hour. Just in case people don’t remember, the unemployment rate averaged less than 4% in 1968.