COUNTERPOINT: What is our government doing to labor?

Republican senators repeatedly expressed worries that the unemployment benefits created a “disincentive to work.” But economists have found no evidence of this; on the contrary, millions of workers who were receiving these benefits returned to work in May through July, and there are more than 11 million more workers unemployed than there are job openings.

Other Republicans wanted to cut the federal benefit by as much as two-thirds. But the fact that the Republicans could not agree among themselves on the magnitude of the pain to be inflicted pretty much eliminated the chance of a negotiated solution.

The biggest stumbling block in the negotiations was over money for the states and cities/local governments. McConnell himself had come under fire for rejecting calls for assistance to state and local governments, suggesting instead that states should consider going bankrupt. The House bill allocated about $900 billion, but Republicans weren’t having it. This funding has overwhelming support among economists, because it is so obviously necessary. States are losing hundreds of billions of dollars of revenue from taxes during this deep recession. Unlike the federal government, they have laws that prohibit them from running budget deficits and borrowing during a recession.