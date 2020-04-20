COUNTERPOINT: We need newspapers more than ever, and they need a stimulus

Waldman and Sennott point out the government currently spends $1 billion on ads for the census and military recruitment. They suggest spending an extra $500 million on public health ads to support local media.

Craig Aron of the media democracy group Free Press calls for an even bigger $5 billion stimulus for public media and local daily and weekly newsrooms, while helping some transition into nonprofit or cooperatively owned models.

Neither sum is even a rounding error in the $2 trillion package Congress just passed, but either would make an enormous difference for cash-strapped newsrooms. As with the airline bailout, these funds should be contingent on papers retaining employees, not simply using the money to pay off shareholders.

Others are taking aim at corporate structures they say bleed local journalism dry.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, for example, rolled out a plan last year to block media mergers, redirect ad revenue from Facebook and Google to local journalism and support unionization, cooperative ownership and other strategies by reporters to protect their jobs.