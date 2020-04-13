COUNTERPOINT: The way to stop politicizing the Supreme Court

And what’s more, the justices’ writing styles are fairly discernible, so even casual court watchers can tell a Clarence Thomas opinion from one penned by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Another idea is to “pack the court” with additional justices. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt — the last to try this — failed spectacularly with his plan, although he did eventually “pack” the court the old-fashioned way (through attrition). Simply adding more justices would not change whether the court is politicized. And it could end up compounding the problem if the court packing crowd favors justices who would insert the court into matters that should be handled at the ballot box or by legislative bodies.

Others advocate for bringing cameras into the Supreme Court to livestream oral arguments. Oral argument is only a small part of each case. But livestreaming it would run the risk of further politicizing the court if the argument becomes an opportunity to grandstand or take sound bites out of context (indeed, the justices often play “devil’s advocate” with their questions).

These quick fixes would not change the perception of a politicized Supreme Court. The solution is to change the way people think about the court. It is only when we as a nation respect the limits of the court’s power that it will no longer be viewed as a politicized institution.

Elizabeth Slattery is a legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation and host of “SCOTUS 101,” a podcast about the Supreme Court. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

