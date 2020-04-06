COUNTERPOINT: The GOP’s next big battle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Republicans are gearing up for our next big battle: redistricting. For our part, the National Republican Redistricting Trust works with all the other party committees to fight for constitutional, clean, commonsense redistricting for all Americans. Barack Obama and Eric Holder, on the other hand, are fighting to put the redistricting process in the hands of unelected judges through constitutionally dubious litigation and purely partisan redistricting scams.

According to their own tax filing, the Democrats’ only mission is to “favorably position Democrats for redistricting” — they’re not “fighting gerrymandering” as they claim. In fact, Obama drew his own district when he was in the Illinois Senate and used that district to propel himself to the White House. He’s the only president in the last 40 years to gerrymander his way to the presidency.

America’s only modern gerrymanderer in chief is now trying to convince the American people that he’s against his own redistricting practices. As Joe Biden would say, “that’s a bunch of malarkey.”

The Democrats have deployed their three-part strategy in the following ways: