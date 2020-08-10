COUNTERPOINT: Medical acuity — Biden vs. Trump

In this election campaign we have seen Biden doing only pretaped sit-down interviews and avoided pre-pandemic rallies and town halls. He has publicly mangled the Declaration of Independence, confused the days of the week by referring to Super Tuesday as Super Thursday, told Black Trump voters they were not Black, talked about children rubbing his legs, he stated he chose "truth over facts," referred to himself as president of the United States, and the list goes on.

If this was an older relative, it would worry us because we care about them, but we would understand since that is part of the aging process. But to see such a display in someone running for the position of leader of the free world should send shivers down anyone's back. The fact that Biden's campaign energy and momentum will come from his vice presidential pick should anger many.

How can anyone voting in this election not want to vote for the person who will serve as president and not just a placeholder. In voting for Trump, one knows they are not voting for a person who will never serve as president of the United States. We know, despite his critics, that Trump would be a president who is clear thinking, quick, sharp and does not let anything slide. Even though his critics may disagree with the way he delivers his messaging, it is always on point and not jumbled rambling.

This November, voters need to take this election more serious than they are. When we casually dismiss Biden's gaffes and rambling, we are doing a disservice to not only this country but to the legacy that Biden formed with his long career in Congress as well as serving as vice president.

Marie Fischer is third vice president of the Maryland Federation of Republican Women. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

