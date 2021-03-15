COUNTERPOINT: Let’s turn anger into action in Texas

It was Valentine’s Day when the snow really began. It’s rare we get snow like this, so my partner and I bundled up and celebrated the holiday walking through the quiet, freshly snow-covered streets. As we walked, the snow continued to fall and by night nearly 6 inches accumulated across the neighborhood.

The first blackout hit my community early the next morning. After that, we were largely without power, heat and water for days. The rare, short moments we had electricity were used to charge our cellphones so that we could check in on friends and family who are more vulnerable to the cold than us. I didn’t think the energy grid was going to fail. I didn’t think the energy grid could fail. And yet, we sat in freezing temperatures, beneath layers of blankets, hoping a space heater would keep our poorly insulated home warm through the night.

I was born and raised in Texas. I’ve seen how our increasingly strained climate is affecting our communities, which is why I’ve spent the majority of my career trying to stop the build-out of power plants that spew dangerous pollution into our neighborhoods. I’ve sat in countless hearings listening to the fossil fuel industry tell decision-makers and community members that we need fossil fuel infrastructure to keep the lights on. So billions of dollars was spent on the system that failed us.