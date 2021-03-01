COUNTERPOINT: Fix the court, but justice should not be random

As to how to handle the death of justices, let the justice appoint and get Senate-confirmed an understudy. That person would take over if the justice was no longer able to do perform their duties. That person, upon elevation to a full justice, would then select their own understudy for when they need it and would serve out the remainder of the term. This would ensure their replacement would have a similar jurisprudence.

This means the jurisprudential — how the judge treats the law — makeup of the courts would not drastically change due to the death of a justice. Also, a justice would not feel pressure to stay on the court past when they are fully able to perform their duties to ensure someone of similar views replaced them. Nor would justices be pressured to leave early when there is a current president who shares their views.

Senate confirmation would continue to ensure that the person selected to replace a justice is of a high enough caliber to be trusted with that responsibility. Delaying confirmation of qualified nominees would no longer serve an ideological purpose.