COUNTERPOINT: Control over online speech should be in the hands of users, not the government

It is important to note that the law as it currently exists gives platforms both the right to curate their content as they see fit (thanks to the First Amendment) and protects them from liability for the choices they make about what to remove or leave up. Without these protections, it is unlikely that we would have seen the growth of these platforms in the first place, nor are we likely to see further flourishing of competition in the space.

The purported remedies under consideration by lawmakers are highly and dangerously flawed and flout First Amendment speech protections. They would foster state censorship antithetical to democracy. Big tech companies would have more control over online speech than they already have because they can afford the legal fights that will scare off new entrants to the market. What’s more, they would push legal, protected speech offline, and silence the voices of marginalized and less powerful people who rely on the internet to speak out — a diverse set of people that includes activists, journalists, LGBTQ individuals and many more.