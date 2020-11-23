COUNTERPOINT: Clearest election lesson — passivity is a bad political strategy

In the aftermath of the election earlier this month, Democrats are in finger-pointing mode. While the party succeeded in ousting Donald Trump from the White House, its performance in down-ballot races was disappointing.

Contrary to the predictions of the pundits and the pollsters, the Democrats not only failed to take back the Senate but just barely hung on to the House, where they lost seats. The Republicans also gained ground at the statehouse level, where at least two state legislative chambers flipped to the GOP. Centrists are blaming progressives' allegedly extremist views for the party's lackluster showing, while Democrats ranging from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Sen. Doug Jones have faulted the party's underinvestment in party institutions.

But there's a more direct and compelling explanation for the party's underperformance, albeit one that has received less attention: the Democrats' passive, excessively risk-averse style of governing. Nowhere was that passivity more evident than in the congressional Democrats' failures on oversight.