COUNTERPOINT: Celebrating Juneteenth amid racial inequality

On Juneteenth we celebrate Union Army General Gordon Granger’s order to free the people still enslaved in Texas. The holiday marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.

Although President Abraham Lincoln, in his Emancipation Proclamation, banned slavery in all Confederate states 2 1/2 years earlier, it took enforcement by Union troops to actually uproot the practice. As one of the most remote slave states at the time, Texas was in the last wave of enforcement.

Now, over 150 years later, Juneteenth reminds us to be critical of how progress is measured.

In the last month alone, we had two national remembrances of racial injustice: the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd and the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa massacre. Floyd’s murderer, police officer Derek Chauvin, was found guilty this year. And this spring, President Joe Biden became the first president to visit Tulsa and commemorate the massacre.