COUNTERPOINT: Breed-specific laws cause further harm

In many cases, BSL forces animal control officers to become breed-identification experts to determine whether a specific dog is on the list of regulated breeds. Some communities have attempted to define a dangerous dog as any dog that has certain specific physical characteristics. Both approaches ultimately put the focus on appearance over behavior — and unsurprisingly, both commonly result in vague or inaccurate identification.

In November 2020, Denver residents voted to overturn their city’s 30-year-old breed ban. Prior to this, animal control officers were estimated to conduct as many as six breed identification evaluations a week — time that could have been spent focusing on real animal control issues.

Breed-specific laws also lead to increased costs to the community if owners relinquish household pets at local shelters because they are no longer permitted to own them or able to comply with strict new regulations. In many cases, the owner is forced to choose between relocating to a different city or relinquishing a pet. As a result, many dogs end up at municipal shelters where they must be housed and/or euthanized at taxpayers’ expense rather than remaining in loving homes. Denver’s breed-specific laws cost the city $6 million per year to implement.