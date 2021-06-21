COUNTERPOINT: Bipartisanship isn’t dead; it just takes political courage

Absent a grand bargain on entitlement reform, though, lawmakers must seek smaller but meaningful compromises to reduce the discretionary spending pie that Congress controls. The place to start is the Department of Defense budget.

Why? Defense is the largest single part of the discretionary federal budget, coming in at $715 billion authorized by Congress in the previous fiscal year. Military spending typically makes up more than half of the discretionary budget passed by Congress and is projected to rise to more than $900 billion per year by the end of the decade. And, as is typical with the federal government, military spending is rife with waste, inefficiency and improper allocation of resources.

It’s hard to believe, but responsible and meaningful reductions to the military budget were once a bipartisan venture. President Ronald Reagan presided over real military cuts in four of the eight years of his presidency. In 1985 and '86, Reagan and a divided Congress worked together to enact significant defense cuts of 3.8% and 3.1% respectively (adjusted for inflation), with wide bipartisan margins. The following two years, they agreed to additional, if more modest, cuts.