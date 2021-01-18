COUNTERPOINT: Biden's perilous congressional road map in 2021

Findings from the Jan. 6 coup may be added to broader police reforms that failed last year. After the murder of George Floyd, police reform became a priority for voters as Americans participated in demonstrations across the country. There’s likely unified Democratic support and a handful of Republican votes in the Senate for a bill that calls for a national database of use-of-force incidents by law enforcement officers and limits on police chokeholds. The House passed a similar bill last June.

— Infrastructure: With Biden calling for comprehensive climate change policies across his administration and a need for meaningful economic stimulus, transportation and infrastructure funding has garnered labor and business support. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce supports an infrastructure bill that would help lead American recovery. Despite business and labor support and the recognized need to invest $4.6 trillion by 2025 to improve the nation’s infrastructure, past deals have fallen short under the Trump administration.

Biden campaigned for a $2 trillion plan that’s going to invest in roads, highways, airports, ports, digital infrastructure and clean tech. Republicans have balked at the past price tag, but expanding broadband and local investment during the pandemic may be enough to get a comprehensive deal in place, especially if it’s not paid for by a gas tax.

With both parties already eyeing control in the 2022 midterm elections, Biden has little room for unforced errors in his legislative strategy. But in a political world after Trump’s tenure, I wouldn’t count out anything in 2021 — including bipartisan support for policies that have stalled for years.

Jeff Le is a political partner with the Truman National Security Project; he served as deputy director of external and international affairs and deputy Cabinet secretary to former California Gov. Jerry Brown. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

