COUNTERPOINT: Biden should have the courage to rebuke climate alarmism

Even the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change acknowledges it has low confidence that any of the forecast harms of a warming planet are occurring today. IPCC acknowledges it has found little or no evidence of worsening hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, droughts, etc., as the planet returns to its customary warmth. Warnings of future climate harms remain solely that — speculative warnings that have failed to come true even after many decades of warnings.

By contrast, the prescribed solutions to fight global warming are far more environmentally harmful than the warming itself. The mining of rare earth minerals necessary for wind and solar equipment is perhaps the most environmentally destructive activity on the planet. Also, wind turbines already kill more than 1 million birds and bats each year in the United States, including many threatened and endangered species. A Green New Deal or net-zero carbon dioxide emissions would sentence tens of millions of additional birds and bats to unnecessary deaths each year. Moreover, scientists point out that replacing conventional electricity generation with wind power would require covering one-third of the United States with wind turbines, which would decimate open spaces and natural habitats, while directly and indirectly killing an unimaginable amount of wildlife.

Whether we view the issue from an economic perspective, a human welfare perspective or an environmental perspective, a warmer planet with an economy fueled by affordable, conventional energy is far more beneficial than a colder planet fueled by environmentally devastating wind and solar power.

James Taylor is president of The Heartland Institute and director of The Heartland Institute’s Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and the Environment. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

