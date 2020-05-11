COUNTERPOINT: Betsy DeVos is the real civics failure

The funding from the Michigan Freedom Fund’s associated political action committee comes almost entirely from the DeVos family. The group was heavily involved with a 2012 “right-to-work” campaign in the state, yet another reminder that the DeVos business ethic requires sacrifices to worker health and dignity to further enrich the rich.

To top things off, the protests have attracted some of the most unsavory members of the far right. Several of these billionaire-backed campaigns have featured known white nationalists waving confederate flags.

And while DeVos’ allies help bring white supremacists into the streets, she manages to find other ways to funnel public goods into private hands through her charter school agenda. As journalist Jeff Bryant pointed out in Inequality.org (a publication I co-edit), DeVos has used the pandemic to send millions of dollars toward charter operators.

It’s not like they’re helping students — a recent report found that $1.17 billion in federal funding has gone toward charter schools that either never opened or shut down. Where did the funds go? One operator, which received $72 million in federal funds, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on luxury travel and tickets to sporting events.