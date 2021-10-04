COUNTERPOINT: All charter schools are public schools

Charter schools are always public schools and prioritize the learning needs of every student. As such, we take exception to the term “for-profit” charter schools because it is misleading. It is true that about 10% of these student-centered, tuition-free, innovative public schools contract with companies for management functions. That does not make the schools themselves “for-profit” entities.

Many have questioned whether a public charter school that contracts with a management company should receive federal funding. To that, we say the answer is clear. Charter school students are public school students and deserve fair access to federally funded programs that are intended to support them. A student with a disability is entitled to a free and appropriate education under federal law, regardless of the tax designation of the company that provides human resources support, accounting services or facility management for their public school. The same is true for students who come from low-income families and are entitled to Title I funding.

Singling out charter schools from other public schools and threatening to jeopardize their federal funding over the types of partners they work with is unjust, harmful and puts millions of students at risk of losing all their federal funding simply because of the type of public school they attend — a public charter school.