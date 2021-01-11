COUNTERPOINT: A not-so-divided country

Voters of all stripes are demanding action. COVID-19 relief took center stage in Georgia, with Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff campaigning for $2,000 cash payments and ousting Republican incumbents who’d helped GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell squash them.

But support for relief goes even deeper than that. A recent Data for Progress poll found 65% support nationally not just for the one-time $2,000 payments McConnell has resisted, but for monthly $2,000 payments to support Americans through the crisis.

After months of resistance, McConnell agreed to an eleventh-hour relief package late last year. Many Americans were relieved to see their unemployment insurance continued and an extra $600 in their pockets, but these measures were too little, too late for millions behind on their bills. State and local governments have meanwhile been starved just when resources are needed the most.

McConnell held up cash payments and aid for local governments because he wanted immunity for corporations whose negligence gets their workers or customers infected during the pandemic. But a December Vox poll showed that 81% of Americans cared more about COVID-19 relief than liability protection for businesses.