COUNTERPOINT: A critical supply chain America must bring home

In recent weeks Americans have been aghast and disgusted to see the dangerous extent to which we rely on China for the personal protective equipment so vital to healthcare workers. Compounding this, we are also dependent on China for other critical medical supplies, including pharmaceuticals.

Unfortunately, medical items are not the only life-threatening supply chain vulnerability we have.

The United States electric system has become increasingly dependent on foreign suppliers for essential items, including software components that can easily be cyberattacked. When the hardware or software of the electric grid malfunctions or is attacked, there are power outages and often related chaos.

The good news is that the United States has taken clear and compelling steps to address these security vulnerabilities, though years of follow-through are also necessary.

On May 1, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to protect the bulk-power system. This is the critical energy infrastructure that supports national defense, emergency services, critical infrastructure and the economy, those things that ensure the quality of modern life.