CON: 'Zoom trials' disconnect justice

"Could everyone turn their video back on?" rasps a disembodied voice. The words accelerate to double time as you struggle to decipher a meaning with no body language to guide you. It's been hours, you're exhausted and you're just getting started.

Sound like a Zoom conference from hell? Welcome to the new jury trial.

A man testifies that his ex-wife beat him with a toaster. Look at her hand, he says, you can see burn marks where she gripped the inside. A hand appears on screen. You think you see some lines, you're not sure. She was on drugs, the man says, and the prosecutor asks if she's ever been charged before. Yes, he replies, but the defense attorney is yelling "objection," and after a period of silence the judge tells you to forget that.

Hours later, the defendant speaks. She tells you they have a daughter and her ex made up these accusations to get custody of their kid. Now she says he's the drug user, but grating electronic feedback overtakes your audio before the prosecutor's objection yields more silence. Another juror is petting a cat.

Could you tell who is telling the truth in this scenario? The stakes are high. You won't know it at trial, but she's facing a six-year sentence during which her ex-husband would get full custody of their child.