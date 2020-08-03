CON: Zealous rush to renewable energy is hurting America's poor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cost of electricity is having significant, negative effects on the working class and poor. And recent court and regulatory decisions are likely to make the situation much worse.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 21% of Americans reduce spending on basic necessities -- like food, rent and/or medicine -- at least one month every year in order to pay their electricity bills. This comes to 25 million households, including 7 million that must make this rough decision every month. Most have incomes of under $60,000 annually.

In fact, the situation is getting worse. The EIA's study was from 2018, when the economy was much stronger than it is today. With many people staying at home due the pandemic, experts project that residential energy costs will be up by as much as 25% this summer.

It should not be this way, especially in light of America's energy boom. Over the past five years, the price of natural gas, which now accounts for nearly 40% of America's electricity generation, has fallen by 33%. Yet residential electricity prices are up 5% during the same time.