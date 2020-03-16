CON: Why a fracking ban is unwise

There has been a lot of political chatter lately about banning safe hydraulic fracturing — better known as “fracking — and ending natural gas and oil leasing on federal land.

But the reality is, we should be celebrating and expanding the use of this advanced technology for the many benefits it has brought in recent years.

Those benefits include economic growth, increased energy security, emission reductions and consumer savings — all because of modern fracking, which is used for drilling 95% of new wells in the United States today.

A new economic analysis conducted by OnLocation has shown that if some politicians get their way and ban fracking and federal natural gas and oil leasing, the consequences could be devastating on many levels.

It finds that American families — even while consuming less energy — could pay, on average, $618 more each year due to higher prices for gasoline, natural gas, electricity and heating oil.

The analysis also shows that the United States could lose hard-earned progress toward energy security, returning to dependence on foreign suppliers for 21% of our total energy needs by 2030.