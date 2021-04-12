CON: We shouldn’t care when Justice Breyer retires

Even before our oldest serving president was inaugurated, a progressive chorus began calling for our oldest sitting justice to retire. Pundits and professors argue that 82-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer should step down to guarantee that President Joe Biden names his successor. They raise the object lesson of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who had declined such entreaties — thinking it more likely that the Democrats would keep the White House than that President Barack Obama could get anyone worthwhile confirmed — and lost her political bet with the actuarial tables.

There’s something unseemly here. Why should so much turn on the health or retirement of senescent public officials? Well, what the Supreme Court does matters — and those decisions increasingly turn on the party of the president who nominated justices.

At a time when the parties are more ideologically sorted and polarized than at least the Civil War, different approaches to legal interpretation line up with partisan preferences. It’s a relatively new phenomenon, but for the foreseeable future, every Supreme Court vacancy is an opportunity to either prolong one party’s control of a particular seat or “flip” it.