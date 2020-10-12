CON: There were two candidates on stage, but only one adult

It took all of 10 seconds for the first of three presidential debates between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump to devolve into yet another Trump temper tantrum.

Time and again, moderator Chris Wallace begged, pleaded and at times even yelled at the president to stop interrupting his own questions -- to say nothing of Biden's answers -- but his protestations, much like the rest of his performance, were largely ineffective. Instead, the Leader of the Free World adopted the affectations of a maladjusted 7-year-old: insult, complain and lie. Wallace, who raised six children into adulthood, failed to mature a seventh.

And then there was Biden. It's hard to imagine the kind of debate prep one does when preparing to confront a serial liar and lifelong cheat on national television, but after watching him on stage for 90 minutes, the former vice president steered clear of the mud fight Trump so desperately wanted to have. Sure, Biden at times interjected when his record was falsely besmirched, or when Trump pulled entire budget estimates and nonsensical statistics out of thin air, but Biden managed to maintain an air of calm, frequently ignoring the dumpster fire to his right and affixing his gaze directly into the camera, addressing voters face to face. He was, to put it mildly, the only adult on stage Tuesday night.