CON: The hard but hopeful story of America

But they did. Although he grew up in a slaveholding society and held slaves himself, George Washington realized during the Revolutionary War that slavery was wrong and eventually in his will freed his slaves after his death.

In his fight against slavery, Abraham Lincoln looked to the principles of our founders like Washington. During the Civil War in 1863, Lincoln reminded his fellow Americans that "four score and seven years ago, our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal."

That same year, the great Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass -- himself born into slavery in Talbot County, Maryland -- echoed Lincoln's sentiments, declaring that "the Federal government was never, in its essence, anything but an anti-slavery government. ... If in its origin slavery had any relation to the government, it was only as the scaffolding to the magnificent structure, to be removed as soon as the building was completed. There is in the Constitution no East, no West, no North, no South, no black, no white, no slave, no slaveholder; but all are citizens who are of American birth." In fact, Douglass boldly proclaimed that "there is no Negro problem. The problem is whether the American people have loyalty enough, honor enough, patriotism enough, to live up to their own Constitution."