CON: Term limits will make court more politicized

Judicial term limits will make the high court more powerful and more political, not less. They will increase the likelihood that justices may rule according to their own personal or political ambitions, rather than as dispassionate jurists with no proverbial dog in the fight. Ambition seeks more power. Dispassion typically does not.

Hamilton recognized that permanent tenure acknowledges the complexity of the law in a free society. Few people, he rightly believed, will have the knowledge and integrity necessary to judge the law, so those deemed up to the intellectual and moral task should be retained rather than episodically replaced. Term limits undermine this effort. As Hamilton explained, justices preparing for their post-judicial positions may find it hard to resist the temptation to use today's seat on the bench for tomorrow's personal advantage.

A regular confirmation cycle will likely lead to more individuals "campaigning" for openings or alternatively encourage existing members to use their vote to make themselves more attractive for a post-court world -- neither outcome suitable for a real federal court.