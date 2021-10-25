CON: Remove the Community Reinvestment Act’s racial blindfolds

The Community Reinvestment Act, passed in 1977, was designed to go beyond simply preventing discriminatory lending practices. It was written to encourage investment in all communities. But while the law targeted low- to moderate-income neighborhoods explicitly, it did not explicitly address racial economic inequality.

The results speak for themselves. Today, more than 40 years since the CRA and more than 50 years since the Fair Housing Act, the Black homeownership rate is just 42% — as low as it was before CRA was implemented. At the same time, whites have record-high homeownership rates of almost 73%.

That leads to lower net worth for Black families — and to lower revenues for Black-owned businesses.

In 2019, median Black wealth was just $9,000, compared to $160,000 for median white wealth. And despite an almost threefold increase in Black businesses, African-American business revenue actually declined as a share of total revenue — from 1 to just 0.5% — from 1992 to 2012.

This wealth inequality comes from historic discrimination and exploitation. And asset poverty re-enforces itself in our current financing system, where few financial products or investments are designed to address the low wealth reality of African-Americans, as well as Latinos or Native Americans.