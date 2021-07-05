CON: Protecting our freedoms through the For the People Act

“Nobody’s free until everyone is free,” said civil rights hero Fannie Lou Hamer.

She is right. That’s why on this Fourth of July, it’s time that we, as Americans, hold ourselves up to the values we claim in our founding documents: that all people are created equal and that “We the People” are responsible for building a more perfect union, based on justice, tranquility and liberty. It’s time we build an inclusive democracy, where everyone has a voice, can exercise their freedom to vote, and is able to participate in our democracy.

Even as I quote our founding documents, it is not lost on me that many people were specifically left out of those texts, as America was, in large part, founded on a white supremacist ideology that saw the near extermination of Native people and enslavement of African people. As hard as some may try to stop us, we can’t hide from our past. We must embrace it, learn from it, and dedicate ourselves to changing course and trying to right the wrongs of our ancestors.