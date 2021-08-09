CON: No to new immigrant labor, yes to American workers

Each year the United States welcomes 1 million new permanent residents and issues an additional million temporary-worker visas, on top of an illegal immigrant population that numbered 11 million before the current border surge. Adding even more immigrants to address a “labor shortage” would discourage employer outreach to American workers and invite broader social disruptions. It is far from the necessity portrayed by immigration advocates.

When the demand for labor starts to exceed supply, employers have the incentive to raise wages, improve working conditions and recruit from marginalized groups. In fact, a tight labor market is the rare uplift program that does not require any new taxes or regulations. Its benefits were on display during the boom years prior to the pandemic. As businesses scrambled to find workers, low-skill wages rose, people with disabilities entered the labor force in record numbers and large companies even began recruiting people with criminal records.

Now imagine that instead of needing to pursue marginalized Americans, employers instead had access to a free flow of labor from abroad. Why bother raising wages? Why bother hiring people with disabilities or criminal records? Increasing immigration would have short-circuited employer outreach to the Americans who most needed the work.