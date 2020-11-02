CON: No to Election Day holiday

These turnout numbers prove that voting just isn't that hard. If 118 million people did it in 2018 without a holiday, why do we need to shut down the post office and close the banks to get them to do it again?

Yes, it's true America's voting-age participation in elections is lower than some other developed countries. In 2016, there were about 245 million Americans ages 18 and older, and only 56% of them voted in the Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton throw down.

That puts us behind countries like Australia, Belgium, Luxembourg and Singapore, who all have higher participation rates than the United States. You know what else they have? Compulsory voting.

Hey, you know who really has high voter turnout — North Korea. Is that really an improvement?

What America needs isn't more voters. It needs better voters. People who have some vague notion of what they're voting for or against, not just people practicing identity politics or voting with their political tribe.

If you're rushing to the polls to cast your vote to stop the forces of QAnon, or because you seriously believe the same Republican Party that ended slavery wants to bring it back, please — stay home.