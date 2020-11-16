CON: It's the foster kids who suffer

The case has clear implications not only for those of our members who are seeking to become foster parents but also for our efforts to help find more families to care for the more than 6,000 children in foster care in Philadelphia. So we joined the lawsuit on the side of the city and are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union.

When a foster care agency says no to families based on the agency's religious requirements, it denies children families who are willing and able to care for them. I hear from child welfare agencies that there is already a shortage of families providing foster care, and these children cannot miss out on more families. When agencies are getting tax dollars to find families for children in foster care, the agencies' religious beliefs should not come before the needs of the children.

During the Supreme Court's argument, the city's attorney echoed what the child welfare experts who have weighed in on this case have said: Nondiscrimination policies increase the number of foster parents, and having the biggest pool of parents is best for kids.