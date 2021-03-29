CON: If you know Mr. Madison’s Constitution, you’ll want to preserve it

March 16 was the birthday of a little man who made a huge impact on America. At 5-foot-4 and not much over 100 pounds, James Madison — our fourth president (1809-1817) — was the smallest of America’s founders. But he was a constitutional giant.

Madison didn’t write the Constitution single-handedly; it was the product of argument and compromise among those who attended the 1787 Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. But of all the founders, Madison was most responsible not only for the Constitution itself but also for the Bill of Rights that followed. That’s why he is fairly called “The Father of the Constitution.”

These days, however, Madison’s progeny is under attack. Critics denounce the Constitution as anti-democratic, pro-slavery, outdated and in desperate need of amendments on many issues, such as the Electoral College.

None of these criticisms would surprise Madison; he heard them in his own day. In response to anti-Federalists who argued in 1787 that the Constitution did not create a democracy, Madison reminded them in The Federalist No. 10 that the goal was to establish a constitutional republic in which the people govern through the deliberation of representatives and the rule of law, not through instant public opinion, passion or the mob.