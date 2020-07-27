CON: Enough made for TV; make political conventions for the voters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In America's first century, when travel was arduous and news was mostly local, making decisions with people of other cities and states, and sharing the opinions of your neighbors back home, required a formal gathering of citizens from near and far. It's one reason behind the creation of the Electoral College, and why political parties began holding official conventions in the 1830s.

Nearly two centuries later, the Republican and Democratic parties still confirm their presidential nominees and solidify their platforms at conventions held during the summers before November presidential elections. Now, the one-city, top-of-the-ticket focus is a choice, not a necessity, and the intended audience isn't the party faithful in the arena. Instead, every video, graphic and speech is crafted for television, every sound bite drafted for Twitter.

This raises the question of if the traditional convention is the best use of time and money. The answer is no. The country is not served by conventions made for national television; we need a revamp made for voters.

A prime-time focus on the election isn't the problem, though two days would be better than four. It's the substance that needs updating.