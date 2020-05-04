CON: Dr. Trump's snake oil might cost lives

It wouldn't be the first time. History is filled with examples of long-term use of major treatments that were believed to be effective based on inadequately designed studies but later were shown to be ineffective and, in some cases, result in worse outcomes once well-designed clinical trials were conducted.

Second, promoting an FDA-approved drug for unapproved uses may trigger hoarding and subsequent drug shortages, so that patients with diseases for which the drug is FDA-approved and has been shown to be safe and effective may not be able to get critically important treatment. This is happening thanks to Trump's reckless promotion of hydroxychloroquine; patients with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis who have been treated successfully with hydroxychloroquine have not been able to refill their prescriptions.

Third, promoting an FDA-approved drug for unapproved uses could interfere with and delay the conduct of the well-designed, randomized clinical trials necessary to find out whether a drug is safe and effective for the unapproved use. Rather than consenting to enroll in a randomized trial, many patients who have heard Trump advocate the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine may be unwilling to enroll in a trial and take the chance of getting a placebo.