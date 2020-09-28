CON: Donald Trump and the mendacity of fear

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a far-right Norwegian parliamentarian, nominated Trump -- ostensibly for his work toward a settlement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. An agreement was signed, but both sides are already disagreeing over its interpretation, and the Palestinian Authority has rejected it outright. Even if we grant the merits of the accord on its face, however, Gjedde's motivations for nominating Trump are suspect.

He is best known inside Norway for anti-immigrant rhetoric scarcely distinguishable from that of Anders Breivik, the terrorist who slaughtered 77 people in 2011. Outside of Norway he is known as a strong supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and coincidentally enough, an advocate for Norway and the European Union to legitimize Putin's illegal seizure of Crimea in 2014. He might as well have nominated Putin himself, because the Russian president is one of the few world leaders to embrace what Trump supports.